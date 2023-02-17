People Moves  Goldman Sachs AM, Brooks Macdonald, Ocorian, Synpulse, Crestbridge, io.insure, Saltus

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Goldman Sachs Asset Management's global head and chief investment officer of fixed income and liquidity solutions Sam Finkelstein will retire from the firm at the end of June after nearly 26 years. Having joined GSAM in 1997 as an analyst, Finkelstein was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2010. He held a number of roles within the fixed income franchise, including global co-head of the business and global head of emerging markets. In a memo to staff, the firm's asset management heads Marc Nachmann and Julian Salisbury said that throug...