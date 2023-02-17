Portugal axes 'golden visa' scheme days after Ireland's abrupt exit

Portugal has joined Ireland this week with its decision on 16 February to scrap golden visas for non-EU nationals. According to the country's Prime Minister António Costa yesterday (16 February), he said in a briefing that it was "a measure to combat real estate speculation". While full details have not yet been released, the headlines points are that Portugal will not grant investors any new golden visas from now on, with existing scheme holders only able to renew if they or their children use the property they invested in as their own home. Another option to qualify for the r...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes