Global pension assets take largest slide in 2022 since thorny GFC times

Last year marked the largest annual decline in global pension assets since the 2008 financial crisis, analysis by the Thinking Ahead Institute (TAI) has found. The latest Global Pensions Assets study, published today (16 February) showed global pension assets declined by 16.7% in 2022 and now stand at $47.9trn (£39.9trn). The study, which covered 22 pension markets worldwide, known as the ‘P22', found the US pensions market remained the largest globally, followed by Japan, Canada and the UK. It found that last year, the UK pension market had total estimated assets of $2.57tn (£2.1t...