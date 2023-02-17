Candriam Group acquires majority stake in €1.5bn European real estate manager 

New York headquartered Candriam Group has agreed to purchase an additional 31% interest in pan-European real estate investment manager Tristan Capital Partners, taking its total investment to 80% by mid-2023. The remaining 20% of Tristan will continue to be held by its senior team, ensuring the long-term alignment of interests and continued incentivisation of its growing team, Candriam said in a statement on 14 February. Tristan, which manages over €15bn of assets for institutional and private investors, will maintain investment management autonomy as it has done for the past five ye...