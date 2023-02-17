Candriam Group acquires majority stake in €1.5bn European real estate manager 

New York headquartered Candriam Group has agreed to purchase an additional 31% interest in pan-European real estate investment manager Tristan Capital Partners, taking its total investment to 80% by mid-2023. The remaining 20% of Tristan will continue to be held by its senior team, ensuring the long-term alignment of interests and continued incentivisation of its growing team, Candriam said in a statement on 14 February. Tristan, which manages over €15bn of assets for institutional and private investors, will maintain investment management autonomy as it has done for the past five ye...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes