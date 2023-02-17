Lombard Odier forms strategic alliance with Mizuho to target HNWIs in Japan

Mizuho Financial Group and Lombard Odier that Mizuho Financial Group and Lombard Odier Trust (Japan), part of the Lombard Odier Group, have entered into a strategic alliance agreement, with the aim of enhancing the private banking offering and services to Japanese high-net-worth individuals. Mizuho Financial Group said in a statement on 16 February that it "will be able to provide more advanced and fully-fledged wealth management services to Japanese high-net worth clients by offering products and services that leverage the high expertise and global network of Lombard Odier, in addition...