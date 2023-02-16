AXA IM to link senior executive remuneration to ESG targets

AXA Investment Managers has introduced a new policy that will link the remuneration of its senior executives with several ESG metrics. The firm said the deferred compensation of around 400 people, which will start to be paid in 2024, will now include three ESG metrics according to each employee's business area and remit. By 2025, AXA IM is targeting a 25% reduction in carbon intensity of the corporate portfolio, an alignment of 50% of assets under management of the real estate portfolio to the EU's Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor's trajectories, and a 26% reduction of the corporate ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes