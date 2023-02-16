AXA IM to link senior executive remuneration to ESG targets

AXA Investment Managers has introduced a new policy that will link the remuneration of its senior executives with several ESG metrics. The firm said the deferred compensation of around 400 people, which will start to be paid in 2024, will now include three ESG metrics according to each employee's business area and remit. By 2025, AXA IM is targeting a 25% reduction in carbon intensity of the corporate portfolio, an alignment of 50% of assets under management of the real estate portfolio to the EU's Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor's trajectories, and a 26% reduction of the corporate ...