FCA faces legal action over approval of prospectus from Cambo field operator

The UK's financial regulator has been hit with a legal challenge over its decision to approve the prospectus documents of an oil and gas company that allegedly failed to meet a legal requirement on climate-related risk disclosure. Environmental law charity ClientEarth revealed it had lodged the suit with the High Court against the Financial Conduct Authority, alleging the regulator had failed in its legal duty when it approved the prospectus from Ithaca Energy, a company with significant interests in the controversial Cambo and Rosebank oil and gas fields in the North Sea. Under curre...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes