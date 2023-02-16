New York fintech company buys one of the largest UK specialists in Islamic wills

Wahed, a Sharia-compliant investment company based in New York has acquired UK-based law firm iWill Solicitors, which specialises in preparing Islamic wills, in a "seven-figure deal". Birmingham firm iWill Solicitors, a UK pioneer in 'al wasiyah' wills, becomes part of Wahed, which provides sharia-compliant investment services through a phone app. The company, which operates in 130 countries, also announced the acquisition of UK will-writer True Wills. iWill Solicitors, established in 2007, claims to be the largest Islamic wills provider in the UK. Founder and managing director Haroo...