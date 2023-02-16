European Commission takes eight EU countries to Court over whistleblower protection

The European Commission is to refer eight Member States to the Court of Justice of the European Union over the protection of whistleblowers. In a statement on 15 February, the European Commission said it had decided to refer Czechia, Germany, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Hungary and Poland to the Court of Justice for "failure to transpose and notify the national measures transposing the directive on the protection of persons who report breaches of Union law into their legal framework (Directive (EU) 2019/1937)". The directive requires Member States to provide whistleblowers work...