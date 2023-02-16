World Bank president David Malpass to step down before end of term

Valeria Martinez
President of the World Bank David Malpass will step down from his post in June, almost a year before his term was set to expire. In a statement, the bank said that Malpass, who was appointed by former US president Donald Trump, had informed the board of his decision to step down "to pursue new challenges". He first announced his resignation on LinkedIn. Malpass began his five-year term in April 2019, after working in the US Department of Treasury during the Trump administration. "It has been an enormous honour and privilege to serve as president of the world's premier development i...

