FTSE 100 breaks historic 8,000 points barrier

The FTSE 100 has broken the 8,000 points barrier for the first time in its history, recording an intraday high of 8,003.65 yesterday (16 February). While the index slipped to close the day at 7,997.83, it broke its record again this morning and was trading at 8,045.89 at time of writing. The news comes following the UK's blue chip index breaking continuous records over the past fortnight, having broken its 2018 record on 3 February. While "redemption day" is positive news for investors in the UK market, Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, noted there was plenty of...