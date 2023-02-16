HANetf launches ETF model portfolio selection

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read

HANetf has launched six model portfolios into the ETF market, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week has revealed. The ETF model portfolios include a Balanced portfolio, a Growth portfolio, an Adventurous portfolio, an ESG Growth portfolio, a Future Trends Thematic Equity portfolio, and a Crypto portfolio. Developed in partnership with Algo-Chain, the portfolios screen market, macroeconomic and ETF data sets with human oversight, rebalancing the portfolios every quarter. The target asset allocation for the Balanced portfolio is 25% equity, 25% fixed income and 10% ...

