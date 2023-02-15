Bolt from the blue as Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon resigns - read her statement

In a bolt from the blue, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has resigned in a statement in Edinburgh. Polling expert professor Sir John Curtice from Strathclyde University told the BBC there "isn't an obvious successor" for her, who he says is currently the SNP's most effective communicator. He said she is "far and away the most popular leader" in Scotland, though her popularity is as low as it has been during her tenure. Transcript of her speech "The First Minister of Scotland is in my admittedly biased opinion, the very best job in the world. It is a privilege beyond m...