Global investment firm opens Abu Dhabi office for Middle East expansion

Brevan Howard, a global macro investment firm, today (15 February) opened its newest office in Abu Dhabi. The business already has offices in eight countries covering London, New York, Geneva, Jersey, Hong Kong, Edinburgh, Singapore, Austin, Chicago and the Cayman Islands. In a statement, Brevan Howard said it had leased space at the Al Sarab Tower for more than one hundred people and is relocating several senior executives from across the business to lead this expansion. "Abu Dhabi and ADGM offers a transparent and business-friendly environment to the banking, fintech, and investm...