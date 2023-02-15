Planet Pensions fails as Forthplus Sipp claims surge

Planet Pensions, an advice firm connected to pensions transfers into the Forthplus Sipp, has been declared in default. In an announcement posted yesterday (14 February) the Financial Services Compensation Scheme said all current claims against the firm have moved to its processing teams for assessment. The lifeboat scheme has received 222 claims, with one being upheld, which triggered the FSCS declaring the firm in default, a spokesperson said. A total 12 of the claims have been unsuccessful, with the remaining 209 in progress. The FSCS started by accepting claims against Plane...