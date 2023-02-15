Ireland closes 'golden visa' investor scheme with one day notice amid EU criticism 

Ireland today (15 February) closed its investor visa scheme that provided immigration rights to wealthy foreigners investing at least €1m amid strong attacks by the European Union on such schemes. Ireland's Immigrant Investor Programme, which also provided visas to those donating 500,000 euros to philanthropic causes, has received investments of over €1.2bn over a decade, Justice Minister Simon Harris said in a statement on 14 February. Applications will no longer be accepted from close of business today 15 February 2023. There are approximately 1,500 cases on hand. Harris said: "...