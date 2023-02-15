Deutsche Bank raises expectations of peak Fed rates to 5.6%

Deutsche Bank has raised its expectations for the US terminal interest rate, warning the bank's "base case" predicts a recession over a soft landing. Following inflation numbers released yesterday (14 February), DB predicted the Federal Reserve would raise rates to 5.6%, up from a previous forecast of 5.1%. This would likely occur through two more hikes than it had previously forecast, across 25 basis point hikes in the Federal Open Market Committee June and July meetings, the bank said. Yesterday (14 February), the Department for Labor Statistics revealed that inflation sat at 6.4...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes