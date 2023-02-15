Client data at risk after Succession Wealth suffers cyber attack

Succession Wealth has today (15 February) confirmed it has fallen victim to a cyber-attack, International Investment's sister brand Professional Adviser has reported. The advice firm - which was sold to Aviva almost 12 months - said it "quickly launched an investigation" and has notified authorities. "The security of our clients' information is our top priority and, as a precaution while the investigation is ongoing, we have quickly introduced additional security measures," a statement today reads. "Succession Wealth will ensure that clients will not suffer financial loss if their...