Growth slows and assets shrink at Hargreaves Lansdown as interest rates rescue revenue

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read

Net new business growth has shrunk by almost a third at Hargreaves Lansdown, with the investment platform suffering from low investor confidence. According to its interim results, in the six months to 31 December 2022, HL recorded £1.6bn of net new business, a 30% decrease year-on-year. Total assets under administration have also fallen compared with the previous year's figure, down 10% from £141.2bn to £127.1bn. Outgoing CEO Chris Hill said he was "delighted" with the "strong financial performance over the first half of the year". He added: "Whilst challenging external conditio...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Digital pound could launch within ten years under UK Treasury and BoE plans

China's population falls for the first time in six decades