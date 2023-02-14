Dubai FSA CEO takes senior role at International Organisation of Securities Commissions

Chief executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Ian Johnston, has been appointed as the vice chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) and so, a board member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). IOSCO, the global standard-setter for securities regulation, brings together under the committee a total of 42 financial market regulators of the region to discuss, exchange information and promote issues specific to capital market development and regulation. The election of Ian Johnston as the Vice Chair of the AMERC reco...