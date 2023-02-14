Reasons for new EU tax blacklist revealed as four grey list countries dropped

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

The EU Council today (14 February) revealed its reasons for deciding to add British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Marshall Islands and Russia to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes in an official update statement on the new tax blacklist which now comprises 16 jurisdictions across the world.  Elisabeth Svantesson, Sweden's minister for finance, said: "We ask all listed countries to improve their legal framework and to work towards compliance with international standards in taxation. At the same time I warmly congratulate North Macedonia, Barbados, Jamaica and Urug...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Four more countries named and set to be added to EU tax blacklist - report

Brooks Macdonald names trio of senior roles for crown dependencies and UK