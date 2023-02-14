Reasons for new EU tax blacklist revealed as four grey list countries dropped

The EU Council today (14 February) revealed its reasons for deciding to add British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Marshall Islands and Russia to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes in an official update statement on the new tax blacklist which now comprises 16 jurisdictions across the world. Elisabeth Svantesson, Sweden's minister for finance, said: "We ask all listed countries to improve their legal framework and to work towards compliance with international standards in taxation. At the same time I warmly congratulate North Macedonia, Barbados, Jamaica and Urug...