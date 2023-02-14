Scandinavian wealth adviser to enter UK IFA market chaired by Novia Global's Vasilieff 

Scandinavian financial adviser investment manager Söderberg & Partners said today (14 February) it will establish an independent financial advice and investment management business in the UK. In a statement, the firm said it "aims to partner with 500-1,000 financial advisers in the UK within five years". Söderberg & Partners was founded in Sweden 2004 and is one of the largest providers of wealth management and corporate insurance services in the Nordic region and the Netherlands. The company has over 3,000 employees across more than 110 offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finlan...