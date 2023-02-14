International wealth group Kingswood introduces AIM portfolio with IHT element

Kingswood has launched an AIM, inheritance tax (IHT) and ISA portfolio service as it has seen growing inheritance tax needs from its clients. The service from the wealth and investment management group will offer both income and capital growth solutions in a structure that will mitigate inheritance tax after two years, the group said. Investors' portfolios will hold between 25 to 40 companies, across multiple sectors, that have been "independently assessed" for their suitability for business relief (BR). BR is efficient for IHT purposes because an investment into a qualifying comp...