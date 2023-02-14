Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

One of the three co-managers and the chair of the £550m Polar Capital Global Financials are stepping down from their roles. In a London Stock Exchange announcement, the board of the trust said John Yakas will be retiring from Polar Capital by the end of June and stepping back to an advisory role. The portfolio will continue to be managed by Nick Brind and George Barrow. "John's expertise and views on the financials sector along with his affable character will be missed," the board said. "The remaining team responsible for the management of the company's portfolio has significant e...