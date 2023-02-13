Brooks Macdonald names trio of senior roles for crown dependencies and UK

UK and crown dependencies-based investment manager Brooks Macdonald, which has £16.2bn in funds under management, names a trio of appointments in its senior team. Leanne Barnham will shortly be joining Brooks Macdonald from Ninety One in the newly created global head of marketing role. Reporting to Sarah Ackland, global head of distribution & marketing, she will be responsible for driving the marketing strategy and execution, supporting Brooks Macdonald's medium term ambition to become a top five wealth manager within the UK and crown dependencies. Barnham has more than 15 years i...