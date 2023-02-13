Four more countries named and set to be added to EU tax blacklist - report

The British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the Marshall Islands and the Russian Federation are set to join the EU's ‘blacklist' of non-cooperative jurisdictions, increasing from 12 to 16, according to an EU Council document obtained by Agence Europe. The list is expected to be adopted at the Ecofin Council on Tuesday 14 February, the news agency said in the report on 9 February. These four countries would join American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands, Vanuatu, Anguilla, the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands in the EU's current list...