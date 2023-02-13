DeVere company named as lead pension adviser for UK Members of Parliament

A wholly-owned deVere Group company has been confirmed as the lead pension adviser for UK Members of Parliament (MPs). In a statement on 13 February, deVere Group said WPS Advisory was selected from "a wide selection of retirement and financial advisers in the highly competitive and regulated UK market" to deliver "tailor-made advice to members of the MPs' pension scheme". The team from WPS will provide guidance, modelling and opportunities for British politicians within the scheme in order to help them achieve their long-term financial goals in retirement, it said. Nigel Green, CE...