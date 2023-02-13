Pershing Square re-examines prospect of US listing - reports

Pershing Square Holdings, the only hedge fund in the FTSE 100, may be set to move its listing to New York, reports have suggested. Pershing CEO Bill Ackman recently raised the possibility in a private meeting, The Times reported, having considered the move since June 2022. The company is already dual-listed in London and Amsterdam. Last week, it was revealed that Pershing Square's fund was down almost 9% throughout 2022, its worst result since 2016, despite reaping $2.7bn on interest rate trades throughout the year. However, its share price had fallen 14.6% throughout the year, ...