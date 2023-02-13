UK regulator releases further proposals for sustainability reform in finance industry

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a new discussion paper requesting views from the financial services sector on sustainability-related governance, incentives and competence in regulated firms. 'Finance for positive sustainable change' - published on Friday (10 February) - brings to fruition former commitments made by the regulator to conduct stakeholder engagement in its ESG strategy published ahead of COP26 in 2021. The paper seeks to "help the financial industry deliver against its potential to drive positive sustainable change", primarily by assessing the case for ...