The 'hotelification' of offices in the post-Covid era

In the aftermath of Covid-19 employers have grappled with how best to manage the need for space as their employees' return to the office. As time moves on, while it is clear that an element of hybrid working is here to stay, exactly what constitutes the ‘new normal' in terms of working patterns remains uncertain, says Erin Moffat, director and head of Real Estate Services in Jersey. Many employers and landlords are therefore considering new strategies to heighten the appeal of offices, and they're looking at increasing occupier comfort through key criteria centred on ESG and community a...