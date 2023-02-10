Family of four jailed for £2.8m fraud after fleecing investors in fake share scheme 

Four UK property developers were imprisoned on 9 February for multiple counts of mortgage and investment fraud which has resulted in losses to investors of over £1.5m with the defendants benefitting over £2.8m. In a statement on 9 February, the Crown Prosecution Service said Audrey Osbourn, 66, and her sons Gary Moore, 44, Clayton Moore, 48, and Ian Moore, 45 were found guilty of multiple counts of fraud and money laundering related offences and sentenced to three years imprisonment each with the exception of Ian Moor who has received a sentence of two years and four months imprisonment ...
