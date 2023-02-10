Van Eck launches ETF in Europe focused on uranium and nuclear technologies 

Van Eck has launched an ETF in Europe that is focused on uranium and nuclear technologies. Van Eck Uranium and Nuclear Technologies UCITS ETF has listed on the Deutsche Börse Xetra with a London listing expected imminently. The ETF offers investors access to companies worldwide that generate at least half of their revenues from uranium or nuclear energy infrastructure. This includes the mining, exploration, development and production of uranium and other activities that support uranium mining. Uranium is used especially in nuclear power plants to generate electricity. The ETF ...
