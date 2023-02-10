Limit or scrap tax on pension withdrawals for UK care purposes, ABI urges

HM Treasury should scrap or limit tax on pension withdrawals if the funds are to be used for care related purposes - including if they are to be used for an immediate needs annuity (INA) - the UK's Association of British Insurers (ABI) says. In its Prepare for Care report - published yesterday (9 February) - the trade body argued the current taxation rules for pensions withdrawals, particularly for larger withdrawals which can be taxed at a rate between 40 to 45%, makes it considerably more difficult for savers to consider using their pensions as an option to pay for their care. The ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes