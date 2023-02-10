European equity ETPs enjoy sharp flow incline

BlackRock has reported a sharp climb in money flowing into European equity ETPs. The asset manager revealed European equity saw the largest inflow since January 2022, with $7.3bn flowing into the space, led by US-listed European equity exposure. This highlights American investors' newfound proclivity to look beyond their domestic market, BlackRock noted. Of the total inflow, just $2.1bn added to EMEA-listed European equity included sector allocations to financials and consumer staples. Revealed: BlackRock's three major themes Much of the money coming into European assets cam...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes