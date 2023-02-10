European equity ETPs enjoy sharp flow incline

BlackRock has reported a sharp climb in money flowing into European equity ETPs. The asset manager revealed European equity saw the largest inflow since January 2022, with $7.3bn flowing into the space, led by US-listed European equity exposure. This highlights American investors' newfound proclivity to look beyond their domestic market, BlackRock noted. Of the total inflow, just $2.1bn added to EMEA-listed European equity included sector allocations to financials and consumer staples. Revealed: BlackRock's three major themes Much of the money coming into European assets cam...