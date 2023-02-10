NatWest confirms it is to stop lending to oil and gas projects

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read

NatWest Group yesterday (9 February) promised to stop providing loans for new oil and gas projects, while providing at least £10bn in lending to help improve the energy efficiency of UK homes, as the bank gears up to become one of the first in the UK to publish a Climate Transition Plan next week. From this month, NatWest said it would stop providing reserve-based lending specifically for the purpose of financing oil and gas exploration, extraction, and production for new customers. It added that from 31 December 2025 it would also stop renewing, refinancing, and extending existing re...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

UK firms worth £2.3tr to face new climate risk disclosure rules

UK carbon emissions fall 28 per cent in a decade, new data shows