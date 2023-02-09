Columbia Threadneedle launches sustainable global equity income fund

Columbia Threadneedle has launched the CT Sustainable Global Equity Income fund, managed by global equities portfolio manager Nick Henderson. The new vehicle will invest in a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks, targeting a yield in excess of the MSCI ACWI index. The firm said that the manager will look to identify companies that stand to benefit from or contribute to trends in sustainable development, while providing income backed by secure and growing cash streams. This will be achieved through seven persisting ‘megatrends' including energy transition, health and wellbeing ...