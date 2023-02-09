Columbia Threadneedle launches sustainable global equity income fund

Columbia Threadneedle has launched the CT Sustainable Global Equity Income fund, managed by global equities portfolio manager Nick Henderson. The new vehicle will invest in a concentrated portfolio of 30 to 50 stocks, targeting a yield in excess of the MSCI ACWI index. The firm said that the manager will look to identify companies that stand to benefit from or contribute to trends in sustainable development, while providing income backed by secure and growing cash streams. This will be achieved through seven persisting ‘megatrends' including energy transition, health and wellbeing ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes