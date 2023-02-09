HSBC AM Turkey ETF suspends trading following earthquake

HSBC Asset Management suspended trading on its Turkey ETF in the primary market following an earthquake in the region that has left the Istanbul stock market temporarily closed. The Borsa Istanbul closed on 8 February for the first time in 24 years, after the index fell 7.1% in the morning, having now fallen 16% since the earthquake struck. The stock market will remain shut for five business days, with plans to reopen on 15 February. The earthquake, which is estimated to have caused more than 14,000 deaths in Turkey and over $1bn of damage, hit the country along with neighbouring S...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes