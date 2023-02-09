Zurich reports 'highest ever' international life business profits 

Zurich Insurance Group reported very strong profits for the full year 2022, with the highest business operating profit (BOP) since 2007. In a statement on 9 February, Zurich said the year 2022 had ended the second three-year financial cycle of the strategy to transform Zurich into a simpler, more innovative and customer-centric organization. Group chief executive Mario Greco (pictured) said: "We have exceeded our financial targets for the second consecutive three-year period. These were tough years with unexpected challenges during which we had to stay very agile and focused on our g...