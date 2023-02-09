Kroll partners with Republic of Suriname to tackle risk of money laundering 

Independent risk and financial advisory solutions provider Kroll, which reaches across North and South America, Europe and Asia, has signed an agreement with the government of the Republic of Suriname in South America to strengthen their protection against money laundering. The agreement was signed on Thursday 26 January in the presence of President Santokhi. During a high-level visit, Kroll executives Tom Everett-Heath, Jack De Raad and David Lewis met the President, ministers and operational leaders across government and its various agencies. The Government indicated its serious...