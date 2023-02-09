People Moves: Invesco, WBR Group, Zedra, Suntera Global, Igloo, Crestbridge 

Invesco Invesco CEO Marty Flanagan is retiring after 18 years at the helm, stepping down on 30 June. The group's senior managing director and head of the Americas Andrew Schlossberg will take over from Flanagan at that time. Schlossberg joined Invesco in 2001, during which time he held several roles in the company, including senior managing director, head of EMEA and chair of the board of Invesco UK. The outgoing CEO will also step down from the board at the end of his tenure, but will be chair emeritus through 2024. In a statement, the firm's chair G. Richard Wagoner said F...