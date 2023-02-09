Russell Investments appoints BlackRock exec as new CEO

Russell Investments has appointed Zach Buchwald as the firm's new CEO, replacing Michelle Seitz, who left the firm in October last year. Buchwald will take on the role from 1 May 2023. Seitz, who led the firm from 2017, has since launched her own investment firm named MeydenVest Partners. Based in Seattle, Buchwald will be the firm's eighth CEO in 87 years and joined from BlackRock as the head of its institutional business in North America. ESG managers: Poor data dogs strong investor demand Prior to that, he led BlackRock's financial institutional group, while also sitting o...