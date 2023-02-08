FNZ acquires Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform serving 300 asset managers globally 

Mark Battersby
2 min read

FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire International Fund Services & Asset Management SA (ifsam), a Luxembourg-based B2B fund platform. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, will strengthen FNZ's global client proposition for both asset managers and distributors, adding advanced product, research, data and service solutions to its existing end-to-end wealth management platform, FNZ said in a statement on 8 February.  Clients and distribution partners will benefit from broadened access and expertise to service alternative asset classes, as...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

