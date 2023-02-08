Jersey limited liability rules set to 'significantly enhance' appeal for US fund managers

Jersey Finance has flagged the imminent introduction of new Limited Liability Company (LLC) legislation which it anticipates to "significantly enhance the jurisdiction's proposition as a leading jurisdiction supporting US alternative fund managers". Officially approved by the Government of Jersey this week (7 February), the law, which enters into force on 14 February, expands Jersey's existing comprehensive suite of private fund vehicles, adding a new structure that is intended to be familiar to US private equity, venture capital and other alternative fund professionals. Benefitting ...