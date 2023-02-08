Robin Geffen to exit Liontrust amid global equity team consolidation

Head of global equities and fund manager Robin Geffen is set to exit Liontrust amid a consolidation of its global equity teams. In a London Stock Exchange announcement, the firm said the global equity team has become part of the global fundamental team with immediate effect to provide "greater strategic focus over the next few years". The global equity investment team will now report to Tom Record, who is responsible for global equities within the global fundamental team. The exception is the Global Technology fund, which moves to the global innovation team. Geffen joined Liontrust...
