Saudi Central Bank licenses first ever foreign health insurer office

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has licensed Cigna Worldwide Insurance Company; the first foreign health insurance company branch in Saudi Arabia. In a statement on 6 February, SAMA stated that this falls under its initiatives to encourage foreign direct investments to increase competitiveness of the sector and utilize potentials of the Saudi economy. Additionally, enabling new international entrants will enhance the quality of provided services, increase diversification of investors and introduce unique business models to the market, the regulator said. SAMA further reaffirmed...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes