New report highlights importance of fund domicile selection 

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

Research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates has today (7 February) published a white paper titled 'Fund Domicile Selection: Enabling Global Alternative Asset Growth', in partnership with Guernsey Finance.  This independent research has been commissioned to help private capital fund managers and their advisers understand key issues in deciding where to domicile their funds to attract a more international investor base.  The report demonstrates that the global audience for private capital investing continues to grow strongly (global private asset investment grew 92% between the end ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Top countries to see growth in Certified Financial Planners as global total hits 213,000

UAE Government to investigate how to deal with the impact of ChatGPT 