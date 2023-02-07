New report highlights importance of fund domicile selection 

Research and consulting firm Cerulli Associates has today (7 February) published a white paper titled 'Fund Domicile Selection: Enabling Global Alternative Asset Growth', in partnership with Guernsey Finance. This independent research has been commissioned to help private capital fund managers and their advisers understand key issues in deciding where to domicile their funds to attract a more international investor base. The report demonstrates that the global audience for private capital investing continues to grow strongly (global private asset investment grew 92% between the end ...