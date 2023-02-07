Top countries to see growth in Certified Financial Planners as global total tops 213,000

The number of CFP professionals worldwide has surpassed 213,000, with China seeing the highest increase in 2022 according to the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB). With a gain of 9,690 CFP professionals last year, FPSB and its global network of organizations grew the number of CFP professionals worldwide by nearly 5% to a total of 213,002, as of 31 December 2022. FPSB CEO Dante De Gori, CFP, said: "We're pleased to report the number of certified financial planner professionals worldwide continues to grow, reaching its highest ever at over 213,000. "Our robust global commu...