UAE Government to investigate how to deal with the impact of ChatGPT 

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, has asked for a study on ChatGPT to gauge the impact of such AI technologies on the region. According to local media reports, this came as Sheikh Mohammed chaired a UAE Cabinet meeting on 6 February. He said the cabinet had approved plans for a study that will look into how the UAE can benefit from new artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT and its future effects on education, health, media and other sectors. The study will assess "how the government will deal pos...