Digital pound could launch within ten years under UK Treasury and BoE plans

Plans for a digital UK currency are being considered by the Treasury and Bank of England under a consultation launched today (7 February), and could be realised within a decade. The digital pound, or central bank digital currency, would be issued by the Bank of England and would be interchangeable with cash for everyday payments in-store and online by businesses and individuals. In a statement, the Treasury was keen to stress no decision has been taken at this stage to introduce a digital currency, and that this consultation is separate to its plans to legislate to protect access to c...