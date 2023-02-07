GIB AM launches Article 8 European focus fund

GIB Asset Management has launched an Article 8 European focused fund, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week can reveal. The GIB AM European Focus fund is part of the Amundi UCITS Fund Partners ICAV, and will be managed by Matthew Kates, with support from head of equities Neil Brown and the firm's global equities investment team. Aiming to outperform the European benchmark over the long-term, the fund focuses on identifying exceptional companies, with a strong focus on corporate culture. GIB Asset Management launches first emerging market fund Kates said: "W...